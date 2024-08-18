PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 22,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,354. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

