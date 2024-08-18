PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) vs. California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) Financial Comparison

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PEDEVCO and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PEDEVCO currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Given PEDEVCO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than California Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $34.00 million 2.42 $260,000.00 $0.01 92.00 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares PEDEVCO and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PEDEVCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 1.12% 0.38% 0.33% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Summary

PEDEVCO beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.