Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Permian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

PR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

