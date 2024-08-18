Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,332,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,428,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

