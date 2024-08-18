Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.92. 1,644,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,798. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

