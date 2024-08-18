Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on September 3rd

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $138.92 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

