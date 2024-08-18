Piper Sandler Lowers Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $20.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acelyrin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Acelyrin stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.35. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 81,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

