Piper Sandler Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 191,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 243,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

