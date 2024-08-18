Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PZAKY remained flat at C$12.14 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of C$12.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.