Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.75.

NYSE PRI opened at $257.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $260.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,090. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

