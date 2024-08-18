Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.46. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 5,711 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.