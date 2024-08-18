Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.46. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 5,711 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.