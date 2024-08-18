Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. 2,899,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Argus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

