Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $90.67 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Prom has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.67 million and $2.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00008361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,458.69 or 1.00064614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.75855619 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,565,886.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

