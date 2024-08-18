ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Sold by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,680 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPXU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. 5,809,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,924. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

