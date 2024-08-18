Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFS. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

