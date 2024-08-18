PT Vale Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

PTNDY opened at $11.00 on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.