PT Vale Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
PTNDY opened at $11.00 on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
