Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for California Water Service Group Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,590 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

