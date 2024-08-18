Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

