Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issued By HC Wainwright

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intrusion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

INTZ opened at $1.33 on Friday. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

