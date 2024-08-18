Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 4,512.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

