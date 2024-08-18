Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Issued By Zacks Research

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

