Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issued By Noble Financial

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 0.6 %

PDSB opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.91.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

