Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Issued By Zacks Research

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Select Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

