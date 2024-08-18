Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for VerifyMe, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for VerifyMe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of VRME opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

