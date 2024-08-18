Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $17.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2024 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.08 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

