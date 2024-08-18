Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Flora Growth Corp. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flora Growth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLGC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Thursday.

FLGC opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

