Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

