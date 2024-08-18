Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

