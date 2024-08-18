Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Raised by Analyst

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.21.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.