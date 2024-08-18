Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Snail, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Snail in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 188.28% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $0.75 on Friday. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

