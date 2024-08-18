Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SurgePays, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SurgePays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for SurgePays’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for SurgePays’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

SurgePays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,540.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,758.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,540.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,265 shares of company stock valued at $273,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SurgePays by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in SurgePays by 3,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Further Reading

