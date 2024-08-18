Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UroGen Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 4.5 %

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $347.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

