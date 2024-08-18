Quad/Graphics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

QUAD opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.