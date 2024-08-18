QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,791,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,059,000 after purchasing an additional 252,390 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 11,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.18. 5,435,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,338. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.36.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

