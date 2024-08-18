Qubic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $190.12 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $190.12 million and $1.16 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 109,929,085,175,710 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 109,929,085,175,710 with 108,098,197,740,402 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000169 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $705,599.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.