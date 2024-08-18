Raymond James & Associates Acquires 292,044 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.67% of Johnson Controls International worth $298,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 468,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $69.38. 3,270,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,294. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

