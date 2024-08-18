Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,328 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Teradyne worth $72,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $133.12. 1,338,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.