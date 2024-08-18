Raymond James & Associates Buys 21,809 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Linde worth $264,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.82. 1,115,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,144. The company has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.56 and a 200 day moving average of $442.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.