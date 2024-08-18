Raymond James & Associates Buys 60,213 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.50% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $937,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $251.15. 369,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

