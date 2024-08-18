Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.57% of Casey’s General Stores worth $81,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

CASY traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,068. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.