Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $75,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $122.40. 2,562,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,178. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

