Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $93,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

