Raymond James & Associates Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,208,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,050. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.90 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.