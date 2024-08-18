Raymond James & Associates Has $632.13 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Cisco Systems worth $632,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 27,424,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

