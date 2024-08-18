Raymond James & Associates Has $97.33 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.52% of Ball worth $97,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $63.42. 1,026,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,113. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

