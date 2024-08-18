Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $111,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,308. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

