Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $78,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,981. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $995.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

