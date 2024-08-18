Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.75% of Chubb worth $778,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.72 and a 200-day moving average of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.