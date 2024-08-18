Raymond James & Associates Sells 52,636 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,310,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $226,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $193.78. 2,494,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

