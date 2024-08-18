Raymond James & Associates Sells 689,472 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,411,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 689,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.37% of Comcast worth $564,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.62. 14,170,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

